Hillenbrand (FRA:9HI) Price Target Increased by 6.89% to 67.76

The average one-year price target for Hillenbrand (FRA:9HI) has been revised to 67.76 / share. This is an increase of 6.89% from the prior estimate of 63.39 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.59 to a high of 82.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.12% from the latest reported closing price of 39.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 610 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hillenbrand. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 6.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9HI is 0.26%, a decrease of 6.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.17% to 77,041K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 5,146K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,206K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9HI by 2.85% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,878K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,054K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9HI by 0.85% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,514K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares, representing an increase of 38.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9HI by 83.19% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,246K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,244K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9HI by 207.60% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,176K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,031K shares, representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9HI by 81.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.