Markets
HI

Hillenbrand Enters Agreement To Be Acquired By Affiliate Of Lone Star Funds

October 15, 2025 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Lone Star Funds in an all-cash transaction valued at $32.00 per share, equating to an enterprise value of approximately $3.8 billion. Upon completion, Hillenbrand will become a privately held company, and Hillenbrand's shares will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of calendar year 2026. Hillenbrand noted that it will not issue financial guidance for fiscal 2026.

Shares of Hillenbrand are up 18% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.