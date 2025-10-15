Hillenbrand Enters Agreement To Be Acquired By Affiliate Of Lone Star Funds

(RTTNews) - Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Lone Star Funds in an all-cash transaction valued at $32.00 per share, equating to an enterprise value of approximately $3.8 billion. Upon completion, Hillenbrand will become a privately held company, and Hillenbrand's shares will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of calendar year 2026. Hillenbrand noted that it will not issue financial guidance for fiscal 2026.

Shares of Hillenbrand are up 18% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

