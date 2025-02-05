HILLENBRAND Earnings Results: $HI Reports Quarterly Earnings

HILLENBRAND ($HI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, beating estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $706,900,000, missing estimates of $716,385,600 by $-9,485,600.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
HILLENBRAND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of HILLENBRAND stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,582,788 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $44,001,506
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 1,487,619 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,355,808
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,004,629 shares (+36.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,928,686
- FMR LLC removed 824,765 shares (-9.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,928,467
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 714,394 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,860,153
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 372,611 shares (-58.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,358,585
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 269,670 shares (-47.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,496,826
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.