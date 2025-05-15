Markets
Hillenbrand CFO Robert VanHimbergen Steps Down, Appoints CAO Megan Walke As Interim CFO; Stock Down

May 15, 2025 — 08:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI, 9HI.F), a global industrial company, on Thursday announced that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert VanHimbergen has decided to step down to seek new opportunities. The transition is expected to take place on June 27.

Vice President, Corporate Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer Megan Walke will take over as Interim CFO.

Walke has 14 years of experience holding key financial leadership roles.

The company has hired an executive search firm to search for a permanent CFO.

On Wednesday, Hillenbrand closed trading, 3,63% lesser at $21.74 on the New York Stock Exchange.

