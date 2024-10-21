Hillenbrand Appoints Joseph T. Lower to Board

Hillenbrand ( (HI) ) has provided an announcement.

Hillenbrand, Inc. has elected Joseph T. Lower, a seasoned executive with a strong background in finance and strategic planning, to its Board of Directors as an independent director, effective December 1, 2024. He will also serve as Vice Chairperson of the Audit Committee and contribute to the Nominating/Corporate Governance and Mergers & Acquisitions Committees. This move aligns with Hillenbrand’s commitment to enhancing board expertise and driving shareholder value.

