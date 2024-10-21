News & Insights

Stocks

Hillenbrand Appoints Joseph T. Lower to Board

October 21, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hillenbrand ( (HI) ) has provided an announcement.

Hillenbrand, Inc. has elected Joseph T. Lower, a seasoned executive with a strong background in finance and strategic planning, to its Board of Directors as an independent director, effective December 1, 2024. He will also serve as Vice Chairperson of the Audit Committee and contribute to the Nominating/Corporate Governance and Mergers & Acquisitions Committees. This move aligns with Hillenbrand’s commitment to enhancing board expertise and driving shareholder value.

For a thorough assessment of HI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.