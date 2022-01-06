Hillenbrand: An Undervalued Diversified Industrial Stock

Hillenbrand (HI) is an underfollowed and seemingly undervalued diversified industrial company that operates through three segments. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, material handling, and separation equipment for a wide variety of manufacturing processes.

The Molding Technology Solutions segment is a global leader in manufacturing, distribution, and service of highly engineered customized systems within plastics technology and processing markets.

The third segment is one of its legacy businesses, Batesville, which manufactures and distributes funeral service products, including burial caskets, cremation caskets, and urns.

I am bullish on Hillenbrand stock.

Segments

The APS division is characterized by historically proven products with substantial brand value and recognition, as well as industry-leading applications and engineering expertise. The segment also has an aftermarket component that provides stable recurring revenues and attractive margins. The end market customer base is highly diversified.

The MTS segment is characterized by strong product and technology positions with brand value and recognition as well as strong market shares. Like APS, MTS also has a large aftermarket parts and service business with stable recurring revenues. The product portfolio includes injection molding and extrusion equipment, hot runner systems, and process control systems.

With a history dating back to 1884, Batesville is a North American leader in the death care industry with products such as burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers, urns, and other personalization and memorialization products. This segment has strong free cash flow and high margins.

Recent Financial Results

The company’s latest fiscal year, which ended September 30, 2021, had encouraging results. Record revenues were reported at $2.9 billion, a 14% increase compared to the prior year (+13% on an adjusted pro forma basis). Adjusted EPS was $3.79, which increased 19% on an adjusted compared to the prior fiscal year.

Order intake set records in the industrial segments, which increased 28% to $2.7 billion. Fourth-quarter total backlog was $1.7 billion. Cash flow from operations was $528 million, and with capital expenditures of only $40 million, free cash flow was significant.

Full-year guidance for the Fiscal Year ending September 2022 was EPS in the range of $3.70-$4.00.

Batesville Strategy

Another strategic plan for the company is to manage the death care business for steady cash flow. Although the industry is undergoing structural change (more cremations), Batesville has been a reliable cash generator that has helped reduce acquisition-related debt.

The business represents about 1/5th of total revenues but still throws off over $100 million in cash flow. Over the last 10 years, Batesville has provided over $1 billion in total cash flow to the company.

Balance Sheet

The company has done a good job reducing acquisition-related debt, and as of the end of Fiscal 2021, total debt stood at $1.2 billion, and cash balances were $446 million.

The net leverage ratio was approximately 1.4x at the end of the year. With leverage at the low end of its targeted range, Hillenbrand will likely make strategic investments to accelerate growth and raise margins.

The company returned $185 million in cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during the fiscal year. On December 6, it announced a new share repurchase authorization of up to $300 million.

Valuation

Analyst estimates for Fiscal 2022 and 2023 are $3.61 and $3.98, respectively. At only 13-15x forward EPS estimates, investors don’t appear to be buying into growth and free cash flow story for HI stock. If the company successfully executes its strategic plans, Hillenbrand should be awarded a higher multiple by investors.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, HI has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on just one Buy rating assigned in the past three months. At $66, the Hillenbrand price target implies 24.4% upside potential.

Conclusion

I am bullish on HI stock as I believe the shares are significantly undervalued based on potential earnings growth and free cash flow generation over the next two to three years as it executes its strategic plans.

