Hillcrest Expands Collaboration with Ocean Batteries

Hillcrest Energy Technologies (TSE:HEAT) has released an update.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is expanding its collaboration with Ocean Batteries to develop advanced EV chargers and onboard marine energy storage systems. This partnership aims to leverage Hillcrest’s cutting-edge Zero Voltage Switching technology to create ultra-efficient solutions with reduced operational losses. The collaboration seeks to meet the growing demand for sustainable energy in marine and EV sectors, supporting the global move towards decarbonization.

For further insights into TSE:HEAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.