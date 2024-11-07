Hillcrest Energy to Launch FPGA Control System

Hillcrest Energy Technologies (TSE:HEAT) has released an update.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is set to launch a new FPGA-based control system for its Zero Voltage Switching (ZVS) inverters, aiming to enhance efficiency and reliability. This development is expected to open up new commercial opportunities by meeting customer demands for improved performance and adaptability.

