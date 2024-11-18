News & Insights

Hillcrest Energy Expands Market Presence in Europe

November 18, 2024 — 11:38 am EST

Hillcrest Energy Technologies (TSE:HEAT) has released an update.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is making strides in Europe and North America by showcasing its advanced Zero Voltage Switching inverter technology, which promises improved efficiency and cost savings. CEO Don Currie’s meetings in Sweden and Germany, along with COO Jamie Hogue’s presentation at an investor summit, highlight the company’s efforts to expand in key markets.

