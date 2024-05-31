Hillcrest Energy Boosts Marketing Efforts

Hillcrest Energy Technologies (TSE:HEAT) has released an update.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies, a company dedicated to advanced power conversion and clean energy technology, has partnered with Gold Standard Media for comprehensive advertising and investor relations services. The 12-month agreement includes digital and email marketing, influencer engagement, and additional advertising possibilities, with Hillcrest investing over $1 million in these services. This strategic move aims to enhance Hillcrest’s market presence and investor base as it continues to innovate in the renewable energy sector.

