Hillary Clinton returns to the White House for arts ceremony

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

September 06, 2023 — 08:08 pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will appear at the White House on Tuesday for an arts prize ceremony with first lady Jill Biden, the White House said.

Clinton, a former presidential candidate, senator and first lady, will appear at a celebration for Praemium Imperiale Laureates, recipients of a global arts prize by the Japan Art Association for lifetime achievement in the arts.

"The Praemium Imperiale Laureates were first celebrated at the White House by President (Bill) Clinton and Mrs. Clinton in 1994," the White House said.

Clinton, a Democrat, was the first woman to be a major party's presidential nominee in 2016. She has been a vocal supporter of President Joe Biden, who is running for re-election in 2024.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
