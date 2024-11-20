News & Insights

Stocks

Hill & Smith Sees Revenue Boost Amid US Market Gains

November 20, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hill & Smith Holdings (GB:HILS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hill & Smith PLC reported a positive trading update for the four months ending October 2024, with revenue increasing by 7.5% on a constant currency basis. Strong performances in the US-driven Engineered Solutions and Galvanizing Services divisions bolstered results, despite challenges in the Roads & Security division. The company remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by strategic acquisitions in the US.

For further insights into GB:HILS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.