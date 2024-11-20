Hill & Smith Sees Revenue Boost Amid US Market Gains

Hill & Smith Holdings (GB:HILS) has released an update.

Hill & Smith PLC reported a positive trading update for the four months ending October 2024, with revenue increasing by 7.5% on a constant currency basis. Strong performances in the US-driven Engineered Solutions and Galvanizing Services divisions bolstered results, despite challenges in the Roads & Security division. The company remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by strategic acquisitions in the US.

