Hill & Smith PLC Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

Hill & Smith Holdings (GB:HILS) has released an update.

Hill & Smith PLC successfully conducted its AGM on May 23, 2024, with shareholders passing all resolutions detailed in the April 17 notice. The voting results show an overwhelming majority in favor of the proposed items, including the re-election of board members and the approval of financial statements and dividends. The resolutions pertaining to special business will be made publicly accessible soon.

