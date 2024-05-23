News & Insights

Hill & Smith Appoints New Joint Corporate Broker

May 23, 2024 — 03:07 am EDT

Hill & Smith Holdings (GB:HILS) has released an update.

Hill & Smith PLC, a leading international provider of sustainable infrastructure products and services, has announced the appointment of Jefferies International Limited as its new Joint Corporate Broker, working alongside the existing broker Deutsche Numis. The company, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, operates in diverse markets, offering a wide range of services from galvanizing to engineered solutions and security for infrastructure.

