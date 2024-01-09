Hill & Smith Acquires Capital Steel Service

(RTTNews) - Hill & Smith PLC (HILS.L), a provider of infrastructure products and services, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired Capital Steel Service, LLC.

The company believes the acquisition will generate material cross selling opportunities and provide additional manufacturing capacity and capability.

The company is making this transaction its fourth acquisition to be completed in the last 12 months.

Capital Steel is a supplier of structural steel products and services principally into the electrical transmission and distribution market and was acquired from shareholder Robert Hickman who will be staying with the business.

The initial consideration of the acquisition consists of $6.25 million on a debt and cash free basis. A cash consideration of up to $1.2 million is payable contingent on Capital Steel's achievement of financial performance targets in the two years post-acquisition.

The transaction is funded from the company's existing banking facilities.

Capital Steel reported unaudited revenue of $8.1 million, adjusted EBIT of $1 million for the year ending August 31.

On Monday, Hill & Smith shares closed at 1828 pence, up 0.66% in London.

