Stocks
HRC

Hill-Rom Ramps Up Quarterly Dividend By 9%; Shares Gain

Contributor
Priti Ramgarhia TipRanks
Published

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings rose almost 2.3% to close at 107.25 on March 11 after the medical technology company lifted its quarterly common stock dividend by 9% to $0.24 per share. This marks the eleventh consecutive annual dividend increase by the company.

Hill-Rom (HRC) announced that the new dividend will be paid on March 31, to shareholders of record as of March 22.

The company’s annual dividend of $0.96 per share now reflects a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Hill-Rom CEO John Groetelaars said, “Hillrom is committed to returning value to our shareholders through our dividend while preserving financial flexibility for M&A and organic investments that further transform our portfolio and support our vision of Advancing Connected Care.” (See Hill-Rom stock analysis on TipRanks)

On Feb. 8, Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Polark increased the stock’s price target to $115 (7.2% upside potential) from $105 and reiterated a Buy rating.

Polark said, “The company gave a solid update after its core businesses beat helped by COVID-19.”

“The guidance adjustment was favorable but the outlook seems to remain conservatively constructed,” the analyst added.

The consensus rating among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold. The average analyst price target stands at $122.50 and implies upside potential of 14.2% to current levels. Shares have gained 29.6% over the past year.

Additionally, Hill-Rom scores a 9 of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Related News:
Toll Brothers Bumps Up Quarterly Dividend By 54%; Street Says Hold
Sun Communities Ramps Up Quarterly Dividend By 5%; Street Sees 14% Upside
Qualcomm Bumps Up Quarterly Dividend By 5%; Street Sees 34% Upside

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HRC

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular