Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HRC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $84.23, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HRC was $84.23, representing a -28.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $117.68 and a 16.52% increase over the 52 week low of $72.29.

HRC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Stryker Corporation (SYK). HRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.1. Zacks Investment Research reports HRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.19%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

The following ETF(s) have HRC as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 23.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HRC at 1.39%.

