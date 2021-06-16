Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $113.43, the dividend yield is .85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HRC was $113.43, representing a -3.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $117.68 and a 41.24% increase over the 52 week low of $80.31.

HRC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). HRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.21. Zacks Investment Research reports HRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.4%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HRC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HRC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HRC as a top-10 holding:

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (HRC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 16.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HRC at 1.29%.

