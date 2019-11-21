Hill-Rom Holdings (HRC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.38, changing hands as low as $103.28 per share. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRC's low point in its 52 week range is $81.85 per share, with $111.6268 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.48.

