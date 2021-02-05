Hill-Rom Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HRC

In trading on Friday, shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $97.92, changing hands as high as $106.00 per share. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRC's low point in its 52 week range is $72.29 per share, with $117.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.98.

