Hill International's (NYSE:HIL) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Hill International (NYSE:HIL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Hill International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = US$12m ÷ (US$294m - US$123m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Hill International has an ROCE of 7.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 11%.

NYSE:HIL Return on Capital Employed January 24th 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hill International's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Hill International's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Hill International's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Hill International is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 7.1% on their capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Hill International is using 43% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 42% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

What We Can Learn From Hill International's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Hill International has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And since the stock has fallen 65% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On the other side of ROCE, we have to consider valuation. That's why we have a FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform that is definitely worth checking out.

While Hill International may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

