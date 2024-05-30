News & Insights

Stocks
HSEEF

Hill Inc. Reports Strong Q3 with Product Expansion

May 30, 2024 — 05:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hill Inc (TSE:HILL) has released an update.

Hill Inc. has announced its third-quarter results, highlighting the successful rollout of DehydraTECH-powered cannabis products by licensee MariMed Inc. across multiple states, with promising market growth prospects. The company reports a 12% increase in shipments of its alcohol-free wine brand and a 12% reduction in net loss compared to the same period from the previous year, signaling a strategic advance in its health and wellness-oriented product offerings.

For further insights into TSE:HILL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HSEEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.