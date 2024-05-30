Hill Inc. Reports Strong Q3 with Product Expansion

Hill Inc (TSE:HILL) has released an update.

Hill Inc. has announced its third-quarter results, highlighting the successful rollout of DehydraTECH-powered cannabis products by licensee MariMed Inc. across multiple states, with promising market growth prospects. The company reports a 12% increase in shipments of its alcohol-free wine brand and a 12% reduction in net loss compared to the same period from the previous year, signaling a strategic advance in its health and wellness-oriented product offerings.

