Hill Inc Announces Strong Q1 Revenue Growth

Hill Incorporated reported a strong performance in Q1 FY 2025, with consolidated net revenues soaring by 134% compared to the previous year, driven by gains in both alcohol-free wine sales and DehydraTECH licensing. The company also managed to reduce its net loss by 24% through strategic cost management and revenue growth. This marks a promising start to the fiscal year for Hill as it continues to leverage its innovative product lines.

