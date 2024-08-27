Hilbert Group Partners with Xapo Bank to Launch $200 Million Bitcoin Hedge Fund

Hilbert Capital, a division of Hilbert Group AB, has entered into a significant partnership with Xapo Bank to manage a new Bitcoin hedge fund, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

The fund is expected to receive over $200 million in initial investment capital from Xapo Bank and other investors, according to the release. This initiative is being launched to allow corporates, businesses, and professional investors the option to generate returns in Bitcoin through institutional-grade structured credit arrangements.

“We believe that offering the right products for participants in the space who are aiming not only for exposure to the Bitcoin price, but also structured ways to grow the Bitcoin value of those investments is a natural evolution of the asset class,” said Joey Garcia, Director of Xapo Bank. “Having the fund operated with the right level of investment experience, security and operational integrity is fundamental and we see Hilbert as a key partner in that offering.”

The fund is also set to offer fees at a rate lower than Hilbert's standard “2% and 20%” hedge funds, stated the press release.

“Over the last 12 months, we have developed a close and strategic partnership with Xapo Bank, a veteran in the Bitcoin space and a tier-one financial institution in the digital asset space,” commented Niclas Sandström, CEO of Hilbert Group. “Given the investment opportunity and the quality and experience of the team, we anticipate that the Fund will grow meaningfully over the next year.”

