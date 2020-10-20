Markets

Hikma To Expand Partnership With Arecor; Adds Ready-to-administer Injectable Product

(RTTNews) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK, HIK.L) and Arecor have entered into an agreement to co-develop a ready-to-administer injectable medicine in the US through Hikma's affiliate, Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. The product is being developed using Arecor's drug formulation technology platform Arestat. Hikma will seek approval for the product under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, with filing expected in 2023.

Arecor will receive an upfront payment and further payments on the achievement of development, regulatory and commercial milestones. Hikma will be responsible for the manufacture and commercialisation of the product.

