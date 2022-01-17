Hikma To Acquire Teligent's Canadian Assets - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK) has agreed to acquire the Canadian assets of Teligent Inc. for $45.75 million. The acquisition includes a portfolio of 25 sterile injectable products, three in-licenced ophthalmic products and a pipeline of seven additional products, four of which are approved by Health Canada. The deal is expected to be completed before the end of the first quarter of 2022.

In October 2021, Teligent filed for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. As part of this, Teligent started a sale of its core assets, following which Hikma has agreed to acquire Teligent's Canadian assets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.