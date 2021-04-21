Markets
Hikma Resumes Launch Of Generic Version Of GlaxoSmithKline's Advair Diskus In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc. (HIK, HIK.L) said that it has resumed the launch of its generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Advair Diskus in the US following US FDA approval of an amendment Hikma submitted to its Abbreviated New Drug Application in January 2021.

Hikma noted that it will immediately resume launch activities of its generic product for Advair Diskus, 100mcg/50mcg and 250mcg/50mcg doses in the US.

