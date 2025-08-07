Markets

Hikma Posts Solid H1 Results, Reaffirms Strong Growth Outlook For 2025

August 07, 2025 — 02:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc (HIK.L), on Thursday, reported solid performance for the first half of 2025, reaffirming its guidance for strong growth in the second half of the year.

Group revenue rose by 6% year-over-year to $1,658 million, driven by robust demand across segments and geographies. Core revenue grew 6% to $1,657 million.

Reported operating profit declined by 26% to $259 million, impacted by a non-core legal settlement related to sodium oxybate. Core operating profit declined 7% to $373 million, reflecting a strong comparator in 2024 and changes in product mix.

Profit attributable to shareholders increased by 5% to $238 million from $226 million last year. Basic earnings per share rose by 6% to 108 cents from 102 cents earned a year ago.

Core profit attributable to shareholders decreased 5% to $270 million or 122 cents per share from $283 million or 128 cents per share in the prior year period.

The interim dividend per share was raised by 12% to 36 cents.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expect Group revenue to grow in the range of 4% - 6%, and for core operating profit to be in the range of $730 million - $770 million.

