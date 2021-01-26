Hikma plans to buy some of GSK's assets in Egypt, Tunisia

World Markets
Hikma Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday it was planning to buy GSK's stake in some assets including the drugmaker's pharmaceutical, consumer commercialisation and manufacturing business in Egypt and its drugs business in Tunisia.

The British company, which supplies many generic drugs including anaesthetics, pain medications, sedatives, neuromuscular blocking agents and anti-infectives, said further talks with GSK will depend on the results of its due-diligence process.

