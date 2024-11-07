Hikma Pharmaceuticals Reappoints PwC as Auditor

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (GB:HIK) has released an update.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has decided to reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as its external auditor starting in 2026, following a competitive audit tender process. As part of regulatory requirements, Hikma must rotate auditors every 20 years, and this decision awaits shareholder approval at the 2026 Annual General Meeting. Investors may find this continuity in auditing services a point of stability for the company’s financial oversight.

