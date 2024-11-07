News & Insights

Stocks

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Reappoints PwC as Auditor

November 07, 2024 — 10:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (GB:HIK) has released an update.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has decided to reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as its external auditor starting in 2026, following a competitive audit tender process. As part of regulatory requirements, Hikma must rotate auditors every 20 years, and this decision awaits shareholder approval at the 2026 Annual General Meeting. Investors may find this continuity in auditing services a point of stability for the company’s financial oversight.

For further insights into GB:HIK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.