Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE:HIK) Price Target Increased by 9.63% to 2,311.15

The average one-year price target for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE:HIK) has been revised to 2,311.15 / share. This is an increase of 9.63% from the prior estimate of 2,108.15 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,868.50 to a high of 2,887.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.73% from the latest reported closing price of 2,186.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hikma Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIK is 0.16%, a decrease of 2.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.83% to 22,080K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 5,438K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,911K shares, representing a decrease of 27.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIK by 15.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,124K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,129K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIK by 9.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,280K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIK by 15.13% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 873K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIK by 7.00% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 729K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIK by 4.09% over the last quarter.

