Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE:HIK) Price Target Decreased by 15.58% to 1,958.91

The average one-year price target for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE:HIK) has been revised to 1,958.91 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 15.58% from the prior estimate of 2,320.50 GBX dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,363.50 GBX to a high of 2,782.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.52% from the latest reported closing price of 1,228.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hikma Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 79.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIK is 0.63%, an increase of 194.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 65.56% to 2,921K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 54.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIK by 93.88% over the last quarter.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing a decrease of 49.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIK by 38.71% over the last quarter.

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