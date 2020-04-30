Hikma Pharma Reports Strong Start To Year, Backs FY20 View

(RTTNews) - Generic pharmaceutical company Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK, HIK.L) Thursday said it recorded a strong start to the year despite the challenging market conditions due to COVID-19. Going ahead, the company said it has confidence in the outlook, and reiterated full year guidance for 2020.

In its trading update ahead of its Annual General Meeting, the company said its Injectables business is performing well, driven by increased demand in the US and Europe, driven in part by the COVID-19 outbreak. Injectables business in MENA is also seeing strong demand, particularly for biosimilar products.

Generics business has also had a good start to the year, with good demand across portfolio, particularly for nasal sprays.

Going ahead, the company reiterated its guidance for global Injectables revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits for 2020, and continues to expect core operating margin to be in the range of 35 percent to 37 percent.

For the full year, the company continues to expect Generics revenue in the range of $700 million to $750 million.

The company will announce interim results for the six months to June 30 on August 7.

Separately, Hikma announced the appointment of Douglas Hurt as an independent non-executive director effective May 1. Over the course of 2020, Douglas will assume responsibility for chairing the Audit Committee.

