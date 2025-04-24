Hikma Pharma Reaffirms FY25 Guidance Amid Strong Start

(RTTNews) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK, HIK.L), on Thursday, reiterated its full-year guidance following a solid start to 2025, highlighting strong performance across its core business segments.

Hikma's global Injectables division continues to deliver solid revenue growth, driven by strong demand in Europe and MENA, alongside contributions from North America, where the recently launched liraglutide injection and the Xellia portfolio acquisition have bolstered performance. The company maintains its 7% - 9% revenue growth forecast, with core operating margins in the mid-30s.

The Branded segment continues to perform well, with a diversified portfolio focused on oncology and lifestyle diseases. Hikma's strong presence in MENA positions it as a preferred partner, reinforced by a new licensing agreement with pharmaand GmbH to commercialize rucaparib, an innovative oncology therapy. The company expects 6% - 7% revenue growth, with core EBIT margins close to 25%.

The company's Generics business is seeing steady demand, particularly for nasal and inhalation products. The company is strengthening its R&D capabilities, including a new Zagreb, Croatia R&D center, and advancing key development projects to expand its portfolio. The Columbus facility is being prepared for a contract manufacturing partnership, with increasing demand for U.S.-based manufacturing services. Revenue is expected to remain flat, with core operating margins around 16%.

Further, the company stated that it remains confident in its expanding US manufacturing footprint, which supplies the majority of its US sales. The company is closely monitoring tariff developments but has not factored any impact into its full-year outlook.

Hikma maintains its Group revenue growth forecast of 4% - 6%, with core operating profit expected between $730 million and $770 million, weighted toward the second half. The final dividend of 48 cents per share, subject to approval, brings the total 2024 dividend to 80 cents per share, marking an 11% increase from 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.