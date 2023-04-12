Hikma Pharma names Mishlawi as next CEO

April 12, 2023 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

April 12 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc HIK.L said on Wednesday Riad Mishlawi, president of the group's injectables business, will become its chief executive officer, effective Sept. 1.

The company said once Mishlawi takes up the role, Said Darwazah will step down as acting CEO and return to his role as executive chairman.

