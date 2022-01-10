Markets

Hikma Pharma Launches Outsourced Sterile Compounding Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK, HIK.L) has launched Hikma 503B, a new outsourced sterile compounding business focused on providing ready-to-administer injectable medications that are customized to the specific needs of patients in the U.S. Hikma 503B is expected to be operating nationwide by the end of 2022. It will operate principally out of a purpose-built facility in Dayton, NJ.

"Hikma 503B is a natural extension of our injectables business, building on our strong relationships with US hospitals and excellent quality manufacturing protocols to provide urgently needed product offerings to patients and health care providers in the US," said Riad Mishlawi, President, Injectables, Hikma.

