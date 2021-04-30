Hikma Pharma Issues Trading Update; Announces FDA Approval Of KLOXXADO

(RTTNews) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK, HIK.L) said 2021 is off to a good start with performance in line with the Group's expectations. The Group said its full-year outlook is unchanged and it remains confident in ability to deliver consistent long-term, sustainable growth.

Separately, Hikma Pharmaceuticals announced the approval of KLOXXADO nasal spray 8mg, by the FDA for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose, as manifested by respiratory and/or central nervous system depression, for adult and pediatric patients. Hikma expects KLOXXADO to be available in the second half of 2021.

