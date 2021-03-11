Hikma Pharma, GSK To Cease Potential Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK, HIK.L) confirmed that Hikma and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) have agreed to cease discussions regarding a proposed transaction and, accordingly, Hikma will not be launching a Mandatory Tender Offer process to acquire the shares in GlaxoSmithKline SAE Egypt.

In January 2021, Hikma said that it had entered into a non-binding term sheet with GlaxoSmithKline for the purposes of potentially acquiring GSK's pharmaceutical and consumer businesses in Egypt and its pharmaceutical business in Tunisia.

