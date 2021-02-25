Hikma Pharma FY20 Profit Down, Lifts Dividend; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK, HIK.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2020 profit attributable to shareholders was $431 million, down 11 percent from $486 million last year. Basic earnings per share was 182.6 cents, 9 percent lower than last year's 200.8 cents..

Core profit attributable increased 12 percent to $408 million from $364 million last year. Core earnings per share increased 14 percent to 171.4 cents from 149.8 cents a year ago.

Operating profit grew 17 percent to $579 million, and core operating profit went up 11 percent to $566 million, driven by strong growth in profit of Generics and Injectables.

Group revenue was $2.34 billion, up 6 percent from $2.21 billion a year ago, reflecting growth in all three businesses. Revenue grew 6 percent at constant currency rates.

Further, the Board is recommending a final dividend of 34 cents per share or around 24 pence per share, higher than 30 cents per share last year. This brings the total dividend for the full year to 50 cents per share or around 36 pence per share, up from 44 cents per share last year.

The proposed dividend will be paid on April 26 to eligible shareholders on the register at the close of business on March 19, subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 23.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company expects Injectables revenue to grow in the mid-single digits, and core operating margin to be in the range of 37 percent to 38 percent. Generics revenue is expected to be in the range of $770 million to $810 million and core operating margin to be around 20 percent. Branded revenue is expected to grow in the mid-single digits in constant currency.

In London, Hikma shares were trading at 2,318.40 pence, down 4.08 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.