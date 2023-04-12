Markets

Hikma Pharma Appoints Riad Mishlawi As CEO, Effective Sept. 1

April 12, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK, HIK.L) announced Wednesday that it has appointed Riad Mishlawi, President of the Group's Injectables business, as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1. He will also join Hikma's Board of Directors on the same date.

Following this, Said Darwazah will step down as acting CEO and return to his role as Executive Chairman.

With the new role, Mishlawi will relocate from Portugal to Hikma's US headquarters in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. Since 2011, he has served as President of Injectables.

Since joining Hikma in 1990, Mishlawi has held various positions including Head of Manufacturing Operations at the former Generics facility in Eatontown, New Jersey. He left Hikma in 1998 to join Watson Pharmaceuticals, where he was Executive Director of Operations.

Mishlawi returned to Hikma in 2004 and held a series of positions in Injectables business including General Manager of Hikma's injectable facilities in Italy and Portugal and Head of European Operations.

Mishlawi said, "I am confident that as we continue to innovate and grow together we can create a positive impact in our industry, deliver exceptional results for our shareholders and make a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients. I am excited about the future and the possibilities that lie ahead."

