US Markets

Hikma forecasts 2020 growth after its profit tops as treatment demand grows

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Hikma Pharmaceuticals on Thursday forecast sales growth for 2020 after it surpassed analysts' expectations for annual operating profit and revenue, as demand for its injectable treatments and newly launched drugs in the United States rose.

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals HIK.L on Thursday forecast sales growth for 2020 after it surpassed analysts' expectations for annual operating profit and revenue, as demand for its injectable treatments and newly launched drugs in the United States rose.

The company, which makes and markets a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines, said core operating profit rose 10% to $508 million for the year ended Dec. 31.

Analysts on average were expecting core profit of $498 million, according to a company compiled consensus.

Hikma also said it currently does not anticipate any material impact to its business from the coronavirus outbreak as it does not have extensive operations or manufacturing in China.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Traders See Plenty of Opportunity, but Should Investors Aggressively Buy the Dip?

Shawn Cruz, Manager, Trader Services at TD Ameritrade, joins Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss whether or not investors should aggressively buy the dip.

1 day ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular