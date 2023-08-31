Hikari Tsushin (TYO:9435) Price Target Increased by 11.42% to 25,854.45

The average one-year price target for Hikari Tsushin (TYO:9435) has been revised to 25,854.45 / share. This is an increase of 11.42% from the prior estimate of 23,205.00 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23,937.00 to a high of 27,300.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.41% from the latest reported closing price of 23,630.00 / share.

Hikari Tsushin Maintains 2.42% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.42%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hikari Tsushin. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9435 is 0.12%, a decrease of 4.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.06% to 2,672K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 290K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares, representing a decrease of 27.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9435 by 24.88% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 288K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 283K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LAIAX - Columbia Acorn International holds 223K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9435 by 5.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 171K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9435 by 0.34% over the last quarter.

