Hikari Tsushin Boosts Dividend Amid Strong Performance

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. (JP:9435) has released an update.

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. announced an increase in its dividend payout, raising the second quarter-end dividend by 5 yen to 161 yen per share, reflecting steady performance and favorable future business prospects. The annual dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025 has been revised to 639 yen per share, up 15 yen from previous estimates. This move underscores the company’s commitment to returning profits to shareholders.

