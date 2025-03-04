HII's Newport News Shipbuilding Division Installs First Additively Manufactured Valve Manifold Assembly on Aircraft Carrier Enterprise (CVN 80)

HII's Newport News Shipbuilding successfully installed the first 3D-printed valve manifold assembly on its new aircraft carrier, enhancing efficiency.

HII announced that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has successfully installed the first valve manifold assembly made using additive manufacturing technology on the new aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 80). This 3D-printed assembly, which is five feet long and weighs 1,000 pounds, enhances the ship's fluid distribution system and demonstrates the shipyard's commitment to integrating advanced manufacturing techniques into shipbuilding. Collaborating with DM3D Technology, HII aims to reduce construction lead times and improve the quality of critical components. Following this milestone, similar assemblies will be implemented on the upcoming USS Doris Miller (CVN 81), showcasing the innovative shift towards additive manufacturing in naval construction. HII continues to expand its capabilities in this area, having produced over 55 additively manufactured parts to date, with plans for more than 200 additional installations this year.

Potential Positives

Successful installation of the first valve manifold assembly created by additive manufacturing at HII demonstrates innovation in shipbuilding.

Integration of 3D printing technology in shipbuilding processes has the potential to accelerate construction and delivery timelines for the U.S. Navy.

The collaboration with DM3D Technology signifies strategic partnerships that enhance manufacturing capabilities and efficiency.

Establishment as a certified supplier for additive manufacturing components reaffirms HII's position as a leader in advanced manufacturing solutions for naval platforms.

Potential Negatives

While the incorporation of additive manufacturing technology is presented as a positive advancement, the press release does not provide details on any past challenges or failures associated with traditional manufacturing methods, which could raise concerns about the reliability of new techniques.

The shift to using 3D-printed parts, while intended to improve efficiency, may also prompt scrutiny regarding the overall quality and longevity of these components compared to traditionally manufactured parts.

The focus on integrating new technology raises questions about potential disruptions to existing workflows and the training required for employees, which may lead to temporary delays or inefficiencies during the transition period.

FAQ

What is the significance of the first valve manifold assembly installed by HII?

The first valve manifold assembly showcases HII's integration of 3D printing in shipbuilding, enhancing production efficiency for the U.S. Navy.

How does additive manufacturing impact shipbuilding timelines?

Additive manufacturing reduces lead times, allowing for faster construction and delivery of vessels, such as the Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier.

What are the benefits of 3D-printed components in naval construction?

3D-printed components improve manufacturing quality and efficiency while reducing schedule risks in building critical ship parts.

What other projects will utilize additive manufacturing at HII?

The Doris Miller (CVN 81) is planned to incorporate similar 3D-printed manifold assemblies, continuing the shift from traditional casting methods.

How many additive parts has HII manufactured to date?

HII has created over 55 additively manufactured parts for new construction vessels and plans to install 200 more this year.

Full Release



NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that shipbuilders at its Newport News Shipbuilding division have successfully installed the first valve manifold assembly created by additive manufacturing technology on a new construction aircraft carrier.





NNS continues to integrate additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, into the shipbuilding process. The use of certified 3D-printed parts has the potential to accelerate construction and delivery of vessels to the U.S. Navy by cutting lead times and improving manufacturing quality for critical components.





The valve manifold assembly, a specialized assembly that allows distribution of a single source of fluid to multiple points on the ship, is installed in a pump room on



Gerald R. Ford



-class aircraft carrier



Enterprise



(CVN 80). The assembly, which is approximately 5 feet long and 1,000 pounds, reflects the shipyard’s pursuit of all opportunities to support construction using additive manufacturing. NNS collaborated with DM3D Technology to manufacture the manifold body.





With the completion of this evolution on



Enterprise



(CVN 80), similar manifolds planned for



Doris Miller



(CVN 81) will employ additive manufacturing rather than traditional casting methods, reducing schedule risk and improving efficiency.









Photos accompanying this release are available at:



http://hii.com/news/hii-installs-first-additively-manufactured-valve-manifold-assembly-on-aircraft-carrier-at-newport-news-shipbuilding/



.





“What started as a proof of concept quickly turned into a tangible result that is making a meaningful difference to improve efficiencies in shipbuilding,” said Dave Bolcar, NNS vice president of engineering and design. “The benefits of this innovation will extend well beyond



Enterprise



(CVN 80), as we incorporate our expertise in additive manufacturing into the fundamentals of shipbuilding.”





This latest advancement in the development and deployment of additive manufacturing builds on NNS’ prior certification and approval as a supplier for additive manufacturing components on Naval Sea Systems (NAVSEA) platforms. To date, the shipyard has created more than 55 additively manufactured parts installed on both new construction vessels and those currently in the fleet, with plans to install more than 200 additional parts this year.







About HII







HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.





As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:







HII on the web:



https://www.HII.com/





HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/



HII on Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII





HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII



HII on X:



https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII





HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII



HII on Instagram:



https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII









Contact:





Todd Corillo







Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com











(757) 688-3220





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9352a1f-207f-40c9-b3e1-4833f2f0113f





