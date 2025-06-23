HII's Newport News Shipbuilding Celebrates First Meal Aboard Virginia-class Submarine Massachusetts (SSN 798)

HII's Newport News Shipbuilding served the first meal aboard the Virginia-class submarine Massachusetts, marking progress towards delivery.

Quiver AI Summary

HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division reached a significant milestone in the construction of the Virginia-class submarine Massachusetts (SSN 798) by serving its first meal onboard, which was attended by the ship's sponsor, Sheryl Sandberg. The submarine is currently pierside and in the final phases of construction and testing. The inaugural meal featured New England cuisine and highlighted the crew's transition to full shipboard operations. Cmdr. Michael Siedsma expressed pride in the crew's dedication, while Sandberg emphasized the honor of sharing the experience with the sailors. Massachusetts was christened in May 2023 and is on track for delivery following successful sea trials, marking it as the 12th Virginia-class submarine from Newport News Shipbuilding.

Potential Positives

Progress in the construction and testing of the Virginia-class submarine Massachusetts was marked by the serving of the first meal aboard, indicating a significant milestone in its preparation for delivery.

The presence of Sheryl Sandberg, a notable figure, as the ship's sponsor emphasizes the importance and visibility of the submarine project, potentially enhancing public interest and support.

The submarine Massachusetts represents a critical national security asset, reinforcing HII's role as a major military shipbuilder and contributing to U.S. defense capabilities.

Potential Negatives

The release does not address any specific challenges or delays encountered during the construction and testing phases of the Virginia-class submarine Massachusetts, raising concerns about transparency in the project timeline.

There is a potential perception issue, as the celebratory tone of the meal event may come off as tone-deaf given the serious context of national security and defense the submarine represents.

While notable figures attended the event, the focus on a celebratory meal may overshadow the more critical operational and readiness aspects essential in delivering the submarine to the Navy, which could lead to public skepticism about the project’s urgency and significance.

FAQ

What is the significance of the first meal aboard USS Massachusetts?

The first meal marks a key milestone in transitioning the submarine to full shipboard operations and boosts crew morale.

Who was present at the first meal on USS Massachusetts?

Sheryl Sandberg, the ship’s sponsor and founder of Lean In, attended the inaugural meal alongside the submarine's crew.

When was USS Massachusetts christened?

USS Massachusetts was christened in May 2023 at Newport News Shipbuilding.

What type of submarine is USS Massachusetts?

USS Massachusetts is a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine and the 12th Virginia-class submarine built by HII.

What is HII's role in national security?

HII is the nation's largest military shipbuilder, providing critical capabilities to enhance U.S. national security and defense.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HII Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HII stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HII Insider Trading Activity

$HII insiders have traded $HII stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANASTASI D KELLY sold 1,960 shares for an estimated $455,856

CHAD N. BOUDREAUX (Ex VP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,965 shares for an estimated $449,873

THOMAS C SCHIEVELBEIN purchased 2,120 shares for an estimated $349,426

EDMOND E. JR. HUGHES (Ex VP & Chief HR Officer) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $301,483

JOHN K WELCH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $174,923

NICOLAS G SCHUCK (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 750 shares for an estimated $142,166

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 319 institutional investors add shares of $HII stock to their portfolio, and 425 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HII Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HII in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alembic Global issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HII, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HII forecast page.

Full Release



NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division moved another step closer toward delivery of



Virginia



-class submarine



Massachusetts



(SSN 798) when the first meal was recently served aboard the submarine.







Massachusetts



is currently pierside at NNS and is in the final stages of construction and testing.





To celebrate the first meal, the crew welcomed the ship’s sponsor, Sheryl Sandberg, founder, Lean In, and former chief operating officer of Meta (formerly Facebook). The menu included traditional New England staples such as grilled salmon, lobster rolls, New England clam chowder and loukoumades for dessert.





“The inaugural meal aboard



Massachusetts



marks the beginning of countless meals that will sustain the crew as they gear up to integrate this mighty submarine into the fleet,” said Jason Ward, NNS vice president of submarine construction. “We look forward to delivering



Massachusetts



to the Navy, so that this critical national security asset can do the work of protecting our great nation.”













Photos accompanying this news release are available at



https://hii.com/newsroom/



.





“It's exciting to celebrate another step towards bringing



Massachusetts



to life,” said Cmdr. Michael Siedsma, commanding officer of the pre-commissioning unit. “The crew has worked very hard to transition to full shipboard operations, and the injection of morale and increased camaraderie that comes with sharing a meal prepared onboard is phenomenal to witness. It’s energizing that we were joined by our sponsor, Sheryl, as well as her husband and son. I am grateful for the time they spent learning about the ship and the sailors who make our mission possible, as well as their continued support.”





“Sharing the first meal with the extraordinary sailors who will soon take



Massachusetts



to sea was such an honor,” said Sandberg. “Over lunch we listened to their stories, witnessed the pride they carry, and felt the deep sense of purpose that unites them. To the crew, the shipbuilders, and everyone supporting this mission, thank you. You are the very best of America.”





Nuclear-powered fast attack submarine



Massachusetts



was christened in May 2023 at NNS. Following successful sea trials later this year,



Massachusetts



will be the 12



th





Virginia



-class submarine delivered by NNS.







About HII







HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.





As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:







HII on the web:



https://www.HII.com/





HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/



HII on Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII





HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII



HII on X:



https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII





HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII



HII on Instagram:



https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII









Contact:





Todd Corillo







Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com







(757) 688-3220





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c7d49f2-5c73-46ba-aad6-dde09a4e2775





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.