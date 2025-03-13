HII's Mission Technologies Division Secures $182 Million Task Order for U.S. Air Force F-16 Pilot Training Support

HII's Mission Technologies awarded $182 million task order for F-16 pilot training device logistics support for U.S. Air Force.

Quiver AI Summary

HII's Mission Technologies division has received a task order worth approximately $182 million to provide logistics support for the U.S. Air Force's F-16 pilot training devices. This five-year contract involves engineering maintenance for the Mission Tactics Trainer Training System Support Center, which helps sustain F-16 simulators used by the U.S. Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, and the U.S. Navy. Michael Lempke, president of the Global Security group, emphasized the importance of high-quality training devices for maintaining combat readiness. Work will mainly take place in Mesa, Arizona, and will complement existing HII contracts related to aviation training. This new task order adds to HII's extensive portfolio in U.S. Air Force aviation programs.

Potential Positives

HII's Mission Technologies division secured a significant task order valued at approximately $182 million, enhancing its revenue and business portfolio.

The contract supports U.S. national security by providing logistics for pilot training devices, demonstrating HII's commitment to critical defense operations.

Collaboration with Trident Military Systems LLC leverages specialized expertise, potentially increasing the effectiveness and safety of pilot training programs.

The work will be performed primarily in Mesa, Arizona, contributing to local economic activity and job retention in the area.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the value of the task order awarded to HII?

The task order awarded to HII is valued at approximately $182 million.

What will HII provide support for?

HII will provide logistics support for U.S. Air Force F-16 pilot training devices.

Who is partnering with HII on this project?

HII is partnering with subcontractor Trident Military Systems LLC for this project.

Where will the work primarily be performed?

The work will primarily be performed in Mesa, Arizona.

What is HII's role in military aviation training?

HII enhances mission effectiveness and pilot safety through its engineering and technology solutions in training.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HII Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HII stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HII Insider Trading Activity

$HII insiders have traded $HII stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS C SCHIEVELBEIN purchased 2,120 shares for an estimated $349,426

JOHN K WELCH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $174,923

NICOLAS G SCHUCK (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 750 shares for an estimated $142,166

FRANK R JIMENEZ purchased 550 shares for an estimated $103,900

D R WYATT (Corp VP & Treasurer) sold 400 shares for an estimated $82,096

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of $HII stock to their portfolio, and 401 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MCLEAN, Va., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a task order valued at approximately $182 million to provide logistics support for U.S. Air Force F-16 pilot training devices.





Under the five-year task order, HII and subcontractor Trident Military Systems LLC will perform engineering maintenance for the U.S. Air Force’s Mission Tactics Trainer Training System Support Center, which supports and sustains F-16 aircraft simulator systems in use by the U.S. Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force Reserve Command and the U.S. Navy.





“Ensuring U.S. Air Force operators have world-class training devices that support training of U.S. Air National Guard fighter pilots is essential to a combat-ready force — a critical component of our national security,” said Michael Lempke, president of Mission Technologies’ Global Security group. “We look forward to applying our proven experience in aviation training, combined with Trident Military Systems’ simulation and training services expertise, to enhance mission effectiveness and pilot safety, and support distributed mission operations.”





Work will be performed primarily in Mesa, Arizona, and will complement HII’s existing contracts, including Distributed Mission Operations (DMO) for F-15 pilot training, the Air National Guard’s Distributed Training Operations Center and the Mobility Air Forces.









An image accompanying this release is available at:



http://hii.com/news/hii-is-selected-to-support-the-nations-combat-ready-force-with-182-million-pilot-training-contract/



.





“We are pleased to add the Air National Guard F-16 MTT contract to HII’s ever-growing portfolio of U.S. Air Force aviation training programs,” said John Scorsone, Mission Technologies director for modeling training and simulation. “We intend to use our expansive set of DMO test tools recently made available to Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Advanced Training Capabilities Program office, which includes our ongoing efforts to achieve full operational capability of Joint Simulation Environment at the Joint Test and Training Center Nellis.”





HII provides high-value engineering and technology solutions for multi-domain training, creating realistic live and synthetic training environments that provide real-world mission rehearsal support.







About HII







HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.





As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:







HII on the web:



https://www.HII.com/





HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/



HII on Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII





HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII



HII on X:



https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII





HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII



HII on Instagram:



https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII









Contact:





Greg McCarthy





(202) 264-7126







gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b283e032-36fb-470f-894a-b9e9d162c964





