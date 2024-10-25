News & Insights

HII’s Mission Technologies division to consolidate into four operational groups

October 25, 2024 — 10:05 am EDT

HII (HII) announced that its Mission Technologies division will consolidate its six operational groups into four. The changes are designed to optimize the division for continued long-term growth. Effective Monday, Oct. 28, the division will reorganize into the following groups: All-Domain Operations, led by Todd Gentry, comprises C5ISR operations; platforms and logistics support; and intelligence analysis. Global Security, led by Michael Lempke, comprises live, virtual, constructive solutions; fleet sustainment; nuclear and environmental services; and Australia business. Warfare Systems, led by Grant Hagen, comprises cyber and mission IT; electronic warfare; and C5ISR systems. Uncrewed Systems, led by Duane Fotheringham, comprises unmanned underwater vehicles, unmanned surface vehicles and autonomy software. Mission Technologies also will align the four groups to a common operating model with specialized roles: operations leader, growth leader, portfolio leader and quality leader.

Read More on HII:

