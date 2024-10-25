HII’s Mission Technologies division to consolidate into four operational groups

HII (HII) announced that its Mission Technologies division will consolidate its six operational groups into four. The changes are designed to optimize the division for continued long-term growth. Effective Monday, Oct. 28, the division will reorganize into the following groups: All-Domain Operations, led by Todd Gentry, comprises C5ISR operations; platforms and logistics support; and intelligence analysis. Global Security, led by Michael Lempke, comprises live, virtual, constructive solutions; fleet sustainment; nuclear and environmental services; and Australia business. Warfare Systems, led by Grant Hagen, comprises cyber and mission IT; electronic warfare; and C5ISR systems. Uncrewed Systems, led by Duane Fotheringham, comprises unmanned underwater vehicles, unmanned surface vehicles and autonomy software. Mission Technologies also will align the four groups to a common operating model with specialized roles: operations leader, growth leader, portfolio leader and quality leader.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HII:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.