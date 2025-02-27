HII’s Mission Technologies Division Awarded $70 Million Task Order by U.S. Air Force for Cyber Security Support

HII's Mission Technologies division secures a $70 million task order to enhance U.S. Air Force cybersecurity and system resilience.

Quiver AI Summary

HII's Mission Technologies division has been awarded a five-year task order valued at approximately $70 million by the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to enhance the security of U.S. Air Force systems and software. The contract involves identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities to protect these systems from unauthorized access and to ensure compliance with information security requirements mandated by federal regulations. HII emphasizes the importance of proactive defense and cybersecurity measures to support the operational integrity of Air Force systems, with work primarily taking place at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts. This contract is part of the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's efforts to drive innovation and technological advancements within the defense sector.

Potential Positives

HII's Mission Technologies division secured a significant task order valued at approximately $70 million from the U.S. Air Force, signifying trust and reliance on HII's capabilities in cyber security.

The five-year task order will enhance the security of U.S. Air Force systems and software, addressing critical vulnerabilities and contributing to national defense.

The contract allows HII to play a vital role in implementing government-mandated information security requirements, positioning the company as a key player in defense solutions and technology.

Work will be performed at Hanscom Air Force Base, facilitating collaboration with an important military installation and strengthening HII's strategic partnerships within the Department of Defense.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights HII's need to address vulnerabilities related to U.S. Air Force systems, indicating potential existing security deficiencies that require urgent attention.

The contract reflects an ongoing dependency on government contracts for revenue, which may indicate a lack of diversified income streams.

The necessity for such a task order suggests that the company is operating in a high-risk environment, where failure to secure systems can have significant implications for national security and their business reputation.

FAQ

What is HII's new task order with the U.S. Air Force?

HII's Mission Technologies division received a $70 million task order to support U.S. Air Force systems and security requirements.

How long will the task order with the Air Force last?

The task order is set for five years, focusing on enhancing cybersecurity and resilience for U.S. Air Force systems.

What are the main goals of this task order?

The primary goals include identifying vulnerabilities and ensuring compliance with government-mandated information security requirements for cybersecurity.

Where will the work be performed under this contract?

Work will primarily be conducted at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Who is the president of HII's Mission Technologies division?

Grant Hagen is the president of HII’s Mission Technologies Warfare Systems group, emphasizing the importance of proactive defense.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HII Insider Trading Activity

$HII insiders have traded $HII stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS C SCHIEVELBEIN purchased 2,120 shares for an estimated $349,426

FRANK R JIMENEZ purchased 550 shares for an estimated $103,900

D R WYATT (Corp VP & Treasurer) sold 400 shares for an estimated $82,096

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 296 institutional investors add shares of $HII stock to their portfolio, and 400 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a task order valued at approximately $70 million to support the safe use of U.S. Air Force systems and software and the implementation of government-mandated information security requirements.





Under the five-year task order, awarded by the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Engineering Directorate, HII will identify and mitigate vulnerabilities through research and analysis to protect U.S. Air Force systems and software from unauthorized access, use or destruction by adversaries.





“Proactive defense is especially critical in ensuring U.S. Air Force systems operate and communicate securely,” said Grant Hagen, president of Mission Technologies’ Warfare Systems group. “Our dedicated team of innovators and advisers is committed to partnering with the Air Force to enhance the resiliency and cyber security of its systems.”





Work performed under the contract will also inform the implementation of the information security requirements currently prescribed by the Federal Information Security Modernization Act and other Department of Defense and Air Force directives for cyber security and information assurance.













An image accompanying this release is available at:



http://hii.com/news/hii-is-awarded-70-million-task-order-to-protect-u-s-air-force-systems-and-software/



.





“Effective cyber security measures can mean the difference between mission success or failure,” said Eric Wright, vice president of operations in the Warfare Systems group. “We are focused on an optimized solution set that can evolve with the changing threat environment, ensuring the systems our warfighters rely on are secure and operate as intended.”





HII was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract vehicle. These IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center repository and the research and development and science and technology community.





Work will be performed primarily at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Massachusetts.







About HII







HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.





As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:







HII on the web:



https://www.HII.com/





HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/



HII on Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII





HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII



HII on X:



https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII





HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII



HII on Instagram:



https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII











The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science and technology and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader science and technology community.









This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program (DoD IAC), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA8075





18D0002





.









Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD.







Contact:





Greg McCarthy





(202) 264-7126







gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/132749c3-da29-41eb-a1e0-de1c593c2a8b





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.