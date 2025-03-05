$HII stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HII stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $95,056,748 of trading volume.

$HII Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HII:

$HII insiders have traded $HII stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS C SCHIEVELBEIN purchased 2,120 shares for an estimated $349,426

JOHN K WELCH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $174,923

FRANK R JIMENEZ purchased 550 shares for an estimated $103,900

D R WYATT (Corp VP & Treasurer) sold 400 shares for an estimated $82,096

$HII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of $HII stock to their portfolio, and 401 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HII Government Contracts

We have seen $7,064,911,822 of award payments to $HII over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

