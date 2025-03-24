HII Sells Over 700 REMUS Uncrewed Underwater Vehicles, Strengthening Global Maritime Security and Leadership in UUV Production

HII has sold over 700 REMUS uncrewed underwater vehicles, enhancing global maritime security and operational effectiveness.

Quiver AI Summary

HII, the largest shipbuilder in the U.S., announced it has sold over 700 REMUS uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) globally, cementing its position as the leading producer in this field. HII CEO Chris Kastner highlighted the successful integration of advanced underwater autonomy to meet diverse mission needs, including mine countermeasures and anti-submarine warfare, which enhance maritime security. The REMUS UUVs have proven highly durable, with over 90% operational in the last 23 years, and have been employed in varied operational environments worldwide. HII is also working on small uncrewed undersea vehicles for the Navy's Lionfish System program, further expanding its capabilities. With ongoing commitment to innovation and operational effectiveness, HII continues to enhance naval operations and maintain undersea dominance amid evolving threats.

Potential Positives

HII has sold over 700 REMUS uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs), reinforcing its position as the world’s largest producer of these systems and expanding its market presence globally.

The company secured a contract for the U.S. Navy's Lionfish System program, with potential growth to 200 vehicles valued at over $347 million, indicating continued demand and revenue opportunities.

REMUS UUVs have demonstrated proven performance across diverse operational environments, enhancing HII's reputation as a trusted partner in naval innovation and security.

Over 90% of the REMUS vehicles delivered in the past 23 years remain operational, showcasing the platform's durability and adaptability, which could lead to customer confidence and repeat business.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not mention any new significant contracts or partnerships that could further expand HII's market presence, potentially indicating a lack of immediate growth opportunities.

Despite the claim of more than 700 REMUS UUVs sold, the press release lacks detailed financial performance metrics or sales revenue figures, which could raise concerns about the financial health of the UUV segment.

The emphasis on the longevity and operational status of the REMUS UUVs may imply a risk of stagnation in innovation or product evolution if the company relies primarily on existing technology rather than showcasing new advancements.

FAQ

What are REMUS uncrewed underwater vehicles?

REMUS UUVs are autonomous systems designed for various naval operations, including intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and mine countermeasures.

How many REMUS UUVs has HII sold?

HII has sold more than 700 REMUS uncrewed underwater vehicles globally, strengthening its position as the largest producer in the world.

What missions do REMUS UUVs support?

REMUS UUVs support missions such as mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare, electronic warfare, and enhance situational awareness in contested environments.

How does HII ensure the durability of REMUS UUVs?

Over 90% of the REMUS vehicles sold in the past 23 years remain operational, showcasing their durability and adaptability to new technologies.

What is the Lionfish System program?

The Lionfish System program involves manufacturing small uncrewed undersea vehicles for the U.S. Navy, potentially scaling to 200 vehicles over five years.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HII Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HII stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HII Insider Trading Activity

$HII insiders have traded $HII stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS C SCHIEVELBEIN purchased 2,120 shares for an estimated $349,426

JOHN K WELCH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $174,923

NICOLAS G SCHUCK (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 750 shares for an estimated $142,166

FRANK R JIMENEZ purchased 550 shares for an estimated $103,900

D R WYATT (Corp VP & Treasurer) sold 400 shares for an estimated $82,096

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $HII stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MCLEAN, Va., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII), America’s largest shipbuilder and all-domain technologies and solutions provider, has sold more than 700 REMUS uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) to customers globally, delivering the undersea advantage and expanding HII’s lead as the world’s largest producer.





“HII’s investment in advanced undersea autonomy is yielding promising returns, most notably in demonstrating to our customers how this technology can be integrated to support their evolving and critical mission needs,” HII President and CEO Chris Kastner said. “From mine countermeasures to anti-submarine warfare, REMUS continues to safeguard strategic waterways and enhance maritime security for the U.S. and its allies. The platform’s longevity and adaptability reflect HII’s dedication to providing reliable, cutting-edge solutions for global partners.”





The REMUS UUV family delivers critical advantages across modern naval operations, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare, and electronic warfare. These autonomous systems can operate independently or teamed with crewed platforms — such as



Virginia



-class nuclear submarines — expanding operational reach while reducing detection risk and personnel exposure.





More than 700 REMUS UUVs have been sold in over 30 countries, including 14 NATO members. Notably, over 90% of the vehicles delivered in the past 23 years remain operational, demonstrating the platform’s durability and adaptability to evolving technologies.













An image accompanying this release is available at:



https://hii.com/news/hii-tops-700-remus-uncrewed-underwater-vehicles-sold-strengthening-americas-undersea-advantage/



.





HII is currently manufacturing small uncrewed undersea vehicles (SUUVs) for the U.S. Navy’s Lionfish System program. The contract, potentially growing to 200 vehicles over five years, is valued at more than $347 million. Based on the REMUS 300, the Lionfish System is a highly portable SUUV with open architecture, and modular payload options. In early 2022, REMUS 300 was the first Defense Innovation Unit competitive selection to transition to a program of record, selected as the U.S. Navy’s Lionfish next-generation SUUV.







Proven Performance in Global Operations







REMUS UUVs have been deployed in diverse operational environments, including mine clearance in the Persian Gulf, NATO exercises in the North Sea, and undersea surveillance in the Indo-Pacific. With advanced sonar and sensor technologies, these systems enhance situational awareness and provide naval forces with a tactical edge in contested environments.





As undersea threats evolve, HII remains committed to delivering next-generation autonomous solutions that strengthen operational effectiveness and sustain maritime dominance. The more than 700 REMUS vehicles sold reinforces HII’s leadership in uncrewed systems and its role as a trusted partner in naval innovation.







Uncrewed Systems Enhancing Naval Operations







In mine countermeasures missions, REMUS is instrumental in ensuring safe passage for naval and commercial vessels. The U.S. Navy has deployed REMUS in strategic waterways, including the Persian Gulf, the Baltic and Black Seas, while NATO allies have used the platform in joint exercises across the Mediterranean, the North Sea, and above the Arctic Circle.





Additionally, Uncrewed Systems state of the art production facility in Pocasset, Massachusetts utilizes modular and scalable manufacturing methods that will support an increased demand of multiple product lines. From the 300m SUUV to the 600m newly developed REMUS 620, both next generation modular UUVs were designed with ease of maintenance and payload swapping depending on the mission set.





As global undersea challenges intensify, REMUS continues to be a force multiplier — enhancing endurance, improving operational effectiveness, and maintaining dominance in the underwater battlespace. These uncrewed systems represent a pivotal shift in naval warfare, ensuring a technological advantage in future conflicts.







About HII







HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.





As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to uncrewed systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:







HII on the web:



https://www.HII.com/





HII on Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII





HII on X:



https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII





HII on Instagram:



https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII









Contact:





Greg McCarthy





(202) 264-7126







gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6df3741-3d0c-4bcb-a388-10a88dca78ef





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.